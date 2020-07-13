



Ernestine “Tina” Blessing Hazelwood, age 95, of Brentwood, TN died peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Nashville. Born August 25, 1924 in Lawrenceburg, TN. Tina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, educator, and loyal friend.

Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 74 years, Dena Coyle Hazelwood, 3 children: Dean Hazelwood (Gigi Healy), Sheree Hazelwood Felix (George), and Tony Hazelwood (Mary Ella Meek). 6 grandchildren: Justin Hazelwood, Katie Hazelwood Ritchie (Jim), Michael Felix (Kim), Bradley and Kelly Felix (Lindsey), and Will Hazelwood. 5 great grandchildren: Dane, Cole and Austin Felix (Michael), Avett and Evan Felix (Kelly), Her parents Rev. Ernest and Gertrude Blessing and her sister Bettye Blessing Plant preceded Tina in death.

Tina grew up as the daughter of a Methodist Minister and lived in numerous places throughout Middle TN serving many churches and the Lord. She was a long-time member of Belmont United Methodist Church and the Harbison/Jesse Rustin Fellowship Sunday School class. Tina devoted herself to her family, education, church and friends.

She attended Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, TN and later graduated from Tennessee Tech. Afterwards she taught 3rd grade for many years at Tusculum Elementary and served on many boards and committees within the education community. Tina was active in Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK), was President of Metro Nashville Educators Association (MNEA) 1983-1984, President of Metro Nashville Retired Teachers Association (MNRTA) 1996-1997, and an active member of Tennessee Educators Association (TEA).

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church, 2007 Acklen Ave., Nashville, TN 37212, or the charity of your choice. Serving as Pallbearers are Dean, Tony, Justin, and Will Hazelwood, Michael, Bradley, Kelly, and George Felix. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Harbison/Jesse Rustin Fellowship Sunday School Class.



