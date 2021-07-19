OBITUARY: Ernestine Beasley Wade

Ernestine Beasley Wade, age 95 of Franklin, TN passed away July 17, 2021.

She was born in Leipers Fork, TN to the late Ernest & Annie Fox Beasley. Ernestine was a member of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. She worked for Bellsouth for over 30 years. She was an avid traveler, traveling all over the United States and the World. Ernestine loved to play bridge, and most importantly she loved all of her families.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Wade; grandson, John Wade; brothers, Vennie G. Beasley, John T. Beasley and E.R. Beasley; sisters, Bernice Mathis, Thelma Smith and Bernadene Farrell; nephew, Jim Wade.

She is survived by her children, Margie Wade; Bill (Noel) Wade, Betty (Dan) Cooksey and Jim (Melissa) Wade; grandchildren, Galen Wade, Wade Daniel Cooksey, Chris Cooksey, Leslie Zorwick and Patrick Wade; great-grandchildren, Oliva, Charlotte, Clarra, Rhiana, Miles, Juliet, Leah, Melissa Lynne, Josie, James & Javier; nieces & nephews, Margaret Ann Cage, John (Glyndan) Beasley, Deaurelle (Don) Thomas, Nancy (Larry) Roder, Norma Ingram, Ann (Mike) Cothran, Sue (Bill) Fryer, Lynn (Dusty) Rhoades, Mitzie (Mike) Fudge, Dawn Turner, Patricia (Larry) Morgan, Jerre Ann Mathis and Katheryn Beasley.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John Newell Wade Fund for Cystic Fibrosis Patients & Families Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA or Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ Family Fund, 1777 S. Berry’s Chapel Rd. Franklin, TN 37069. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com