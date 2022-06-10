OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Jr.’ Robertson

Mr. Ernest “Jr.” Robertson of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, he was 80 years old.

Preceded in death by wife, Patricia Robertson; daughter, Tammy Sweeney.

Survived by daughter, LaTonyia “Tonya” (Tracy) Brandon-Thomas; son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Robertson; grandchildren, Melinda, Annamarie, Makayla, Jasmine, Cadence, John, and Sarah; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Ann Standley, Janet Richards, and Juanita Sadler; and brother, Bubba Robertson.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Larry Guin. Interment College Grove Cemetery, College Grove, TN. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/