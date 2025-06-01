OBITUARY: Erma Jean Pipkin

Erma Jean Pipkin, a beloved member of our community, was born on May 1, 1935, in Adamsville, Tennessee. She peacefully departed this life on May 30, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family and sweet dogs.

Throughout her lifetime, Jean cultivated a passion for gardening and sewing, immersing herself in the beauty of nature and the joy of creating with her hands. She cherished her time spent among flowers and plants, sharing her love for gardening with those around her. Her skillful sewing not only brought her joy but also provided warmth and comfort to her family and friends.

A devoted member of the Obion Church in West Tennessee, Jean found strength and connection within her faith community, enriching her life with shared values and friendships.

Jean is survived by her son, Jeff (Sandi) Pipkin; her daughters, Mitzie (Bob) Brasher and Michelle (Dan) Redmond; as well as her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry forward her legacy of love and kindness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Manuel Pipkin, father William McKinley Miller, and her mother, Icye Droke Miller, who provided her with the foundation of strength that guided her through life.

Her visitation will be held on June 4, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM, at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Erma Jean Pipkin’s legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to her family and community will long be remembered. She leaves behind a family forever inspired by her nurturing spirit and unwavering strength.