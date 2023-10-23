OBITUARY: Ericka Brooke Mitchell

Ericka Brooke Mitchell age 37, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Ericka was a warm, loving, and compassionate soul. She was the kind of person who would give you her last dollar to ensure you did not go without. Ericka loved her family and friends, especially her two beautiful children. She was such a light in this world. Despite the struggles she faced in her life, she always thought of those around her and showed great compassion for them.

Ericka was a simple girl who enjoyed simple things. She was the kind of girl who would trade the city life for a campfire. She loved New England and hoped one day to return there. She also had a passion for cosmetology and also had once earned a certification in cosmetology as well.

Ericka was an amazing and beautiful woman taken way too soon from us all. She will be severely missed by us all.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and Saundra White, Richard and Gail Horning and Robert Mitchell, Stanley Widgren

Survived by her children, Scarlett Moriarty and Christian Tuck. mother, Cindi Silverman; father, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Mitchell; brothers; Jason Mitchell, Mike Mitchell, and Ryan Murray; Sister, Nichole Mitchell. Survived by Aunts Sherri White, Stacia Mackie. Survived by Cousins, Chris White, Stephanie White, Kris Mitchell, Jamie Mitchell, Ashleigh Dale, and HaileyAnn Dale.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Adams will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK FUNERAL HOME, AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

