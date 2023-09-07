OBITUARY: Enrique Vazquez Melendez

Enrique Vazquez Melendez “Kikin,” age 47, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center following a short illness, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

He was the kitchen manager for Cajun Steamer in Franklin. He loved soccer and especially team Chivas. His greatest love was God and his family.

He was born in Degollado, Jalisco, Mexico, on June 20, 1976, and was the son of Enrique Vazquez Garcia and Evelia Melendez Torres.

In addition to his parents, still living in Mexico, he is also survived by his loving wife, Maria Erika Villasenor Perez; his beloved children, Marcos Vazquez Villasenor and wife Jennifer Quezada, daughters, Ruby and Ruth, all from Spring Hill, TN.

He is also survived by an additional son, Tony Vazquez of California; brother, Mariano Vazquez Melendez and wife, Dolores Castro of Mexico; sister, Lily Vazquez of Franklin, TN; and his poodle, Nylea.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, with the prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM, at Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401 and Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at St Catherine’s of Siena, 3019 Cayce Lane, Columbia, TN 38401 where Holy Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 1:00 PM under the Celebrant, Father Rodolfo Rivera. Pallbearers will be friends and family members. Holy interment will follow in the Garden of Resurrection at Maury Memorial Gardens, 611 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401. https://www.tnfunerals.com

A meal of thanksgiving will be served for family and friends at St. Catherine’s from 4:00 – 4:30 PM, following the burial.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/