OBITUARY: Emory Lee ‘Jim’ Wray

Emory Lee “Jim” Wray, 74 years old, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024 at Alive Hospice Nashville following a short illness.

He was born in Germany to the late David Howard and Jessie Creswell Wray, while his father was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force.

Jim’s childhood was spent moving often as his father’s assignments changed. As a young man, he served in the Air Force, received his associate degree in management, worked on motorcycles, and sold tools among other things. Eventually, he became a real estate appraiser and continued that career for 40 years, even starting a business of his own.

Middle Tennessee was always “home” as both parents were from the area and aunts, uncles and cousins were visited for vacations and a stop when making a move. Jim retired 8 years ago and moved back to Franklin. He chose to live a solitary life with his guns, books and occasional family visits. Jim was highly intelligent and had a quirky since of humor. He found joy in giving gifts to his family though daring them to give any to him. He was a unique individual no doubt.

He is survived by his sister Mickey and her husband John, nephew Joel and his wife Chasity, great niece Brooklyn, great nephew Zach, and great, great nephew Brody.

At Jim’s request, no services will be held. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice honoring the wonderful staff and the kind care they gave him.

