OBITUARY: Emogene S. Ownby-Hyde

Emogene S. Ownby-Hyde, age 93, of Franklin, TN passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 31, 2023.

A native of Maury County, TN, Emogene attended Hampshire High School and married Jere Ownby of Columbia, TN. A devoted wife and mother, she also served as the office manager of Pettus Owen & Wood Funeral Home.

She was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Howard Cope Sunday School Class, the United Methodist Women and the JOY Club. Emogene was well known for her famous Cream Cheese Pound Cakes at the church’s annual Fish Fry.

Emogene loved her family’s annual Jere Jam, her Cinderella card club, cooking and gardening. She spent so much time caring for members of her family she became known as the HUB.

After the loss of her husband, Jere, Emogene found love for a second time in life with her beloved second husband, Justice Hyde. Emogene and Justice were blessed with many years of fun, travel, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents, Allen and Roslyn Stephens, brothers, Milton Stephens and Doug Stephens, sisters, Margaret Haydock and Joyce Cruz, husbands, Jere Ownby and Justice Hyde.

She is survived by her children, Jere F. Ownby III (Melissa), Christopher Ownby (Cathy), Susanne Ownby Johnson (Jimmie – deceased) and Marijane Ownby McQuiddy (David); Sister, Diane Richardson (Jackie); Grandchildren, Matthew McQuiddy (Lucy), Ben Mcquiddy (Whitley), Margaret Mcquiddy Murray (Rodrick), Davis Johnson, Mary Catherine Ownby LeBeouf (Colton), Mollye Ownby Rivera (Paul), Miles Ownby; and 3 great-grandchildren, Stella, Selah, and Ellie. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Joanne Avans (Tony), Jeanne Hyde, Donna Buselmeier (Dan), Justice Hyde Jr. (Carolyn), Fred Hyde (Beverly), Ed Hyde (Shelia), seven step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN 37069. The funeral service will follow visitation at noon on Friday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. A private family graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Columbia. Matthew McQuiddy, Davis Johnson, Ben McQuiddy, Miles Ownby, Colton LeBeouf, Paul Rivera, and Rodrick Murray will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/