OBITUARY: Emma Jean Edwards Fox

Emma Jean Fox, 91, was a life-long resident of Williamson County. She was a deeply loving and much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A homemaker when her children were young, she worked as an Office Manager for Fox Brothers Sawmill and then at Fox Hardwood Lumber only retiring when Covid hit. She was known for her great cooking—her strawberry cake was especially popular. She was a woman of deep faith who had attended Greenbrier United Methodist Church since her marriage. Emma Jean was a tireless worker, generous with her time and talents, and spent her last years enjoying her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Eula Edwards. She was the widow of T.C. Fox, Jr., a marriage which lasted 56 years. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Tom Edwards, Mary Thompson and Faye Edwards. She is survived by her children Kathy Fox, Tommy (Wanda) Fox, and Susan (Robert) Jennette; by grandchildren Victoria (Brad) McGrane, Collie (Haley) Fox, Samuel (Erika) Fox, Caleb Jennette and Luke Jennette; by great-grandchildren Samantha, Elijah and Amelia Jean McGrane, Sam and Elizabeth Fox. She is also survived by her siblings: Leon Edwards, Margaret Burns and John Edwards; Mary Davis, her sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Officiants will be Tommy Fox and the Rev. Kathy Fox. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are Tim Burns, Collie Fox, Samuel Fox, Caleb Jennette, Luke Jennette, and Brad McGrane.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Greenbrier Cemetery Fund, c/o Roy Fox, 5791 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com