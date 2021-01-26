OBITUARY: Emma Jean Bumbalough Templeton

Emma Jean Bumbalough Templeton, 83, of Franklin, TN passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Jean was born in Cookeville to Otis C. and Martha L. Johnson Bumbalough on Feb. 15, 1937. She went to school at Cookeville. She married Joe G. Templeton on June 10, 1956 in Cookeville, TN. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom for their 2 daughters. She loved to cook and bake. Many people anticipated her homemade candies and cookies, which were abundant during the holidays. She made her delicious homemade Pumpkin Chiffon Pie every year since 1962 for Thanksgiving! She was a member of Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir known for her beautiful soprano voice.

Jean is preceded in death by husband, Joe G. Templeton, parents Otis Bumbalough and Martha Sherrill, brothers, David and Robert Bumbalough.

Jean is survived by daughters Cindy Barnhart and Susan (Sammy) Garza, grandsons, Michael and Joey Jamison, Zack Barnhart, great-grand daughter Trinity Barnhart, sisters, Lisa Morgan, Rebecca Jones, Debbie Dover, Myra Selby, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm Monday Jan. 25 and 12pm to 1pm Tues Jan 26 at Williamson Memorial Franklin, TN

Funeral services will be held 1pm Tues. Jan. 26 at Williamson Memorial with the Dwight Arnold of Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

Memorials may be given to Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family of Jean wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Villages of Murfreesboro Memory Care, Alive Hospice, Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.