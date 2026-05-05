Emma Jane Moore, of Brentwood, TN, born December 26, 1941, passed away April 29, 2026.

She is survived by two children, Tammy (Dave) Holmes of Athens, AL, and Eric T. Moore, of Brentwood, TN; one granddaughter, Hailey (Morgan) Carpenter, of Rome, GA; one brother, Bobby Moore, of Centerburg, OH; and one sister, Sharron (Wayne) Cole, of Flemingsburg, KY.

Jane was a native of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carroll D. Moore of Brentwood; her parents, Hurshal and Elsie Moore; three brothers, Hurshal Moore, Jr., Granville Moore, and Duaine Moore; and one sister, Virginia Lake.

Jane was employed by the states of Kentucky and Tennessee. She completed her work career with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and retired as the Director of the Travel Management Center, Southeast Region in 2004 with 30 years of service.

Funeral services will be at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 1 p.m. conducted by Mark McInteer. Burial will be at the Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Pallbearers: Nolen Hills Church of Christ Elders and Deacons. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Nolen Hills Church of Christ (Building Fund), Nolensville, TN.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.