OBITUARY: Emilee Anne Warner

Emilee Anne “Em” Warner, age 30, passed away on February 16, 2022.

Em was born on February 28, 1991 in Marion, Indiana to Douglas Lee and Kimberlee Anne DeLorme Warner, beginning a journey that would see ups and downs, tragedy and triumph. Through any situation, Emilee wanted to help. She loved people and valued their opinions. She used music to tell her story and loved the power of healing it had when shared in the right moment.

Coming out of her own struggles, she used social media platforms to share her story and journey. It was always her desire that her experiences and knowledge would lead someone else through their difficulties. Her goal was to counsel others on a professional level, making a positive impact wherever she could.

Emilee was the life of the party. When she entered a room, the mood changed and the fun began. As her father says, “she could talk to a fence post.” She had the gift to talk, laugh, share and make you feel like you had known each other for years. She simply loved people, sometimes to a fault, but always in a willingness to help and encourage.

For anyone who knew her, it is already known that she adored her family, their vacations, and family activities and that she loved Predators hockey!

Her family will gather with friends on Tuesday, February 22 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial for visitation. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 PM. www.springhill-memorial.com

Preceded in death by her paternal grandmother: Carol Thompson Warner.

Em is survived by her parents: Doug and Kimberlee Warner; son and daughter: Elijah Drake Warner and Haylee Marie Allen; brother: Jacob Douglas Warner; paternal grandfather: Charles Warner; maternal grandparents: Michele and Wendell Stritzel; aunts and uncles: Terry (Catrina) Warner, Kellee DeLorme, Wendee (Chad) Gabby, Mark (Lisa) Stritzel; great-aunts: Judith DuCom and Cindy Warner; and her “Hockey Brothers”: Brandon Mabe and Max Keagle, and their families.

