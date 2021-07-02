OBITUARY: Emery Kate Wren

Emery Kate Wren, age 4 of Franklin, TN. Our sweet, feisty, and brave little girl went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Emery was born in Louisville, KY on January 9, 2017.

She is survived by her loving family, parents, Jon & Michelle Wren; brother, Jonah & twin sister, Audrey; Aunts & Uncle’s Mollie & Joel Wren, Jennifer Weaver; cousin Carlisle Wren, Grandparents Odis & Joann Weaver, Larry & Melinda Wren. Proceeded in death by cousin Langdon Wren.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Pastor Justin Johnson 0fficiating.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a GoFundMe Page created in loving memory of Emery Wren https://gofund.me/4e3c51c0