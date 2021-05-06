OBITUARY: Elwyn O. Pierce

Elwyn O. Pierce, Jr. – Age 82 of Brentwood, TN and formerly of Big Sandy, TN, was born May 21, 1938 and passed away May 3, 2021. Preceded in death by mother, Grace Beaton Pierce and father, Otis Pierce. Survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Bonnie Hagewood Pierce for 16 years, and children, Mike Pierce (Ronnie Carver), Kim Green, Tim (Della) Pierce, Leanna (Wilton) Gyant and Glenn (Alisa) Pierce; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. He Is also survived by his stepchildren, Greg (Stacey) Hagewood and Sheala (Jamie) Hagewood Smith and four step grandchildren, and survived by the mother of his children, Pat Pierce of Mt. Juliet.

Elwyn was born and raised in Big Sandy, Tennessee and attended school there. Upon graduation, Elwyn moved to Nashville, where he was employed for 46 years. Upon retirement and marriage to Bonnie, they lived in Brentwood and enjoyed seeing the world together for 16 years travelling to all 50 states, 45 countries and 30 National Parks. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and all that had the privilege of knowing him. The family would like to thank Adoration Home Health Hospice, for providing so much care, love, comfort and support, even though he had them for a very few days.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m. followed by funeral services at 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with Pastor Kip Rush and Bro. Wayne Bess officiating. Graveside services and interment will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Forest Hill Cemetery, Ashland City, TN. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.