OBITUARY: Elvy Jhene Guerra

Elvy Jhene Guerra, daughter of Colie Jackson and Junior Guerra, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Justin Jackson officiating. A visitation will also be held on Friday, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 18, 2024, Elvy brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew her. With a giggle that could light up a room, she delighted in being tickled, playing in the water, clapping her hands, and snuggling close to those who loved her most. She had a special bond with her mama, and there was no doubt she was her mama’s girl.

Elvy loved watching Elmo, Cocomelon, and Finding Nemo, and she could often be heard chatting away in her own joyful way. Whether she was being held close, tugging on someone’s hair with a mischievous smile, or simply basking in attention, she filled each day with sweetness and light.

Though her time here was far too short, the love Elvy gave and received will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Elvy is survived by her sister, Haylo Guerra, uncles, Walter (WaWa) Guerra, Joshua Teo and Henry Teo, aunts, Tinleigh (GaGa) Waldrom, Ashley Guerra, Melanie Sofia, and Brailee Jackson, grandparents, Justin (Shellie) Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Gabriel Guerra, and Silvia Guerra, great grandparents, Troy Lanier, Wayne Jackson and Tammy (Rodney) Ballinger.