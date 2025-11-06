OBITUARY: Elvis Presley Jones

Elvis Presley Jones, age 69, was born in Nashville TN to Ruby Buttrey Jones and Andrew Lucien Jones, Sr. on May 9, 1956. He found his best friend, Barbara, while a sophomore at Fairview High School. In the summer of 1970, they began seeing each other. He would ride his dad’s John Deere tractor to her house, and everyone knew when he crossed the highway, he was going to see Barbara. While helping her dad coach the 13–14-year-olds summer baseball team, he was riding in the front seat of the car and put his arm around Barbara and was tapping her shoulder which turned out to be her dad’s. Their courtship continued for the next 3 years and were married July 3, 1974. Funny adventures provided them with 51 years of laughter and love for an eternity. He was a tell it like it is kind of man. One never had to worry about how he felt.

He is preceded in death by his son, Elvis Presley Jones Jr.; parents, Ruby and Lucien Jones; in-laws, Mary Jo and Frank Howell; brother, Audie Jones; and special friend, Dennis Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Howell Jones; son, Dwight Jones (Tanya), grandchildren, Presley Jones (Chris), Andrew Dwight Jones Jr., and Peyton Tippit; great-granddaughter, Millie; sister, Geraldine Baucom; brother, Andy Jones; special mother, Nell Jones; special son, Brandon Sullivan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Elvis was a member of the church of Christ.

Elvis worked various sales jobs, most notably as a custodian at Fairview Schools and supervisor for cleaning services at over WCS schools. He took pride in his work and loved being around kids.

After his love for family, working with children was next. He began coaching 9–10-year-olds baseball team when he was 15 years old. Barbara knew then her life with him was going to be a “ball”. Over the many years, whenever he was called upon for youth, he put all his might in trying to meet their needs. Coaching, umpiring, clock keeper, chain gang for football, whatever it was, he was ready for it.

He was a Bobby Knight kind of coach. Although he was a demanding coach, his players from all teams knew he loved and cared for them more than winning. He wanted to instill in them the values of life. There was not a student that didn’t know him and needed anything he would provide from ice cream, covering lunch tabs, shoes to wear, and more.

He loved all sports from T-ball to volleyball, boys or girls; cheering for the Yellow Jackets, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and any team that played against the Tennessee Vols.

He loved to visit Professional baseball fields, the Smokey Mountains, Florida beaches on the Gulf, especially St. Pete. The slower pace gave him time to relax. He never met a stranger on vacation. He would strike up a conversation with anyone.

He would say “thanks to my many friends for the memories of playing ball, coaching, rabbit hunting, and just plain down-to-earth folks. Do your best and let God do the rest.”

He will be deeply missed.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.