Elvis Allen Caldwell, age 87, was born on September 28, 1938 in Burwood, Tennessee to Malcolm and Rebecca Sweeney Caldwell. He was a graduate of Spring Hill High School. His faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was the foundation of his life. He was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a faithful member of Southern Hills Church of Christ.

Elvis proudly served as Plant Manager for Durango Boot Company from 1960 to 1994. He later moved to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico where he helped establish and build a shoe manufacturing facility for H.H. Brown Shoe Company. He concluded his career with the company in Morganton, North Carolina, continuing to serve as plant manager.

After retiring in 2000, Elvis returned to his beloved hometown of Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he delighted in the simple things he loved most—piddling around the farm, tending the garden, caring for his cattle, and taking his grandchildren for rides on his John Deere Gator.

Elvis was an avid sports fan and rarely missed a chance to cheer on his beloved Tennessee Volunteers. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep love for people. Known for his playful teasing and quick wit, Elvis never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel welcome. Family and friends will always remember his warm greetings, the funny stories he loved to tell, and the genuine kindness and cheerful teasing that made time with him so special.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Terry Allen Caldwell, and his brother James Edward Caldwell.

Elvis was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary Lee, for 65 blessed years. Together they built a loving family and raised three children, Kim Caldwell Carney (Conrad), Kenny Caldwell (Tina), and Julie Caldwell Marsh (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristin (Sam) Johnstone, Katelin (Ryan) Bale, Taylor (Logan) Caldwell, Trey (Kaylyn) Carney, Hannah Caldwell, Clay (Lauren) Marsh, Myles Caldwell, Elizabeth Marsh, and Austin Marsh; great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Alexis Caldwell, Parker Johnstone, and Hadlee Bale. His family was his greatest pride and joy. He is also survived by his sisters Christine Stockton, Sarah Caldwell and his sister-in-law Joyce Caldwell.

His life was a testament to his faith in Christ and his deep love for his family, and the kindness and laughter he shared with everyone he met.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief in Elvis’ memory.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, March 21, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. Dan Cottrell and Andy Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN.

Active Pallbearers include Taylor Caldwell, Myles Caldwell, Trey Carney, Clay Marsh, Austin Marsh, Cullen Rogers, Carson Haedge, and James Vanderpool. Honorary Pallbearers include Jerry Caldwell, David Sweeney, Larry Giles, Jimmy Lincoln, Bob Harris, Jim Brown, Ron Thomas, Joe Brown, Michael Henry, and members of the Southern Hills Church of Christ Share Group.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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