OBITUARY: Elmer Dessel Aderholt

Elmer Dessel Aderholt, age 95, of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 24, 2025. A native of Haleyville, AL.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Doris Talbert Aderholt and his parents, Elsworth and Adna Aderholt.

He is survived by his sons, Kent (Trina) Aderholt of Germantown, TN, Bruce (Penny) Aderholt of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mark (Debbie) Aderholt of Birmingham, AL; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He served his country during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge in 1955, he and Doris moved to Tuscaloosa, AL where he enrolled at the University of Alabama. He graduated in three years with a BS degree from the School of Commerce.

Upon graduation he took a job with Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, WV. One of the joys of their living in Ravenswood was helping to start Calvary Baptist Church. In 1959 the family moved to Nashville where he spent the rest of his work life with the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway Christian Resources) in the Trade Publishing areas as Director of Broadman Press. This job allowed him to travel extensively doing book fairs in Germany and Russia.

The joy of his life was spending time with his family. As a graduate of the University of Alabama, he was an avid Crimson Tide fan. He had football season tickets for many years.

His family became members of Brentwood Baptist Church six months after it was constituted where he served in several areas including deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, Sunday School teacher, and choir member.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 30 from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 with the Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

