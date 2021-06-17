OBITUARY: Ellon S. Schierbaum

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Ellon S. Schierbaum

Ellon Schierbaum, age 83 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 15, 2021.

She was a retired administrative assistant with International Paper with forty years of service. She also served as an Administrative Assistant at Lee University.

Preceded in death by parents, Bender and Bessie Seals; sister, Alice Page, and brother, Tommy Seals.

Survived by: husband of 61 years, Chester Schierbaum; son, Randy (Donna) Schierbaum; daughter, Debbie (Mike) Claudio; brother, Gerald (Sissy) Seals; sister, Evelyn (Carlton) Pierce; grandchildren, Christy (Tony) Smith, Christina (Chris) Cox, Adrianna (Cole) Pate, Rebecca (Jerald) Dewveall, Emma (Ethan) Griffin, Hannah Claudio and Daniel Claudio; great grandchildren, Ethan, Mady and Grayson Smith, Caleb and Carly Cox, Jackson Pate and Luke Dewveall.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. William Robinson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00PM Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Webb Cemetery in Tunnel Hill, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or by sending floral tributes to honor Ellon’s love of flowers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

