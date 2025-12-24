OBITUARY: Ellen Spires

Ellen Spires, 71, of Maury County, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2025. Born on October 25, 1954, she was the beloved daughter of Thomas “Jack” Moore and Carolyn Pryor Moore and spent her life rooted in the place she loved; Maury County, where she was born, raised, and built her family. A lifelong member of Porters Chapel United Methodist Church, Ellen’s faith was a quiet but steady presence throughout her life.

Ellen’s greatest joy in life was her family. Nothing ever mattered more to her than her two boys, her grandchildren, and her great-granddaughters, who were the light of her life. She was a devoted mother, a proud grandmother, and an adoring great-grandmother, finding happiness in the everyday moments—shared stories, laughter around the room, and time simply spent together. Her love was steady and unconditional, felt in every hug, every conversation, and every moment she gave so freely to those she cherished.

Ambitious and strong-willed, Ellen approached life with determination and heart. She loved her morning coffee and found peace outdoors, especially in her garden, where she delighted in tending her roses. Those who knew her will remember her warmth, her quiet strength, and the way she made family feel like home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Homer Spires Jr., and her father, Thomas “Jack” Moore.

Ellen is survived by her mother, Carolyn Moore; her sons, James “Little Man” (Laura) Spires and John (Aimee) Spires; her grandchildren, Cody (Becca) Spires, Ely Spires, Brantley Spires, and Aubrie Spires; her great-granddaughters, Leyton Spires and Lakely Spires; and her sister, Lisa (Murray) Ring. She leaves behind a family forever shaped by her love, guidance, and unwavering devotion.

Pallbearers will be Cody Spires, Ely Spires, Brantley Spires, Larry Pierce, Greg James, and Kyle Upchurch.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leyton, Lakely, and Aubrie Spires.

A service for Ellen will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee with Danny Grooms officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to the start of the service at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. Ellen will be laid to rest at Gibsonville Cemetery in Lynnville, Tennessee.

Ellen Spires will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered, her legacy living on through the many generations she cherished so dearly.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.