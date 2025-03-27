OBITUARY: Ellen Marie Finnerty

Ellen Marie Finnerty, age 64 of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025 at home surrounded by her family. Ellen was born on November 3, 1960 in Florissant, MO to the late Joe and Rosemary Yancik.

She is survived by her husband Duffy Finnerty; children Erin Finnerty, Ryan (Rachel) Finnerty and Casey Finnerty; grandson Griffin Finnerty; sister Geri (Stan Weil) McCafferty. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved dog, Ollie.

A longtime resident of the Franklin area, Ellen was an active member of her neighborhood bunco club and enjoyed shopping at the local Dollar General or thrift stores, always on the hunt for a good find. While Franklin was home, her heart often led her to Destin, where she cherished her time on the beach, book in hand. Above all, Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the friends and loved ones who have offered support and kindness during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 12:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations can be made to: The American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/?campaign=fcat and/or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation https://www.cholangiocarcinoma.org/.