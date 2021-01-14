OBITUARY: Ellen Lee Abbott

Ellen Lee Abbott, age 56 of Nashville, TN passed away January 11, 2021 from an accident.

Ellen was a graduate of The Harpeth Hall School and received her Bachelors Degree from Auburn University. Most recently, Ellen was the Director of Criminal Justice Services with the State of Tennessee.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all. Preceded in death by father, Dr. Joel Lee and brother, Anthony Joel Lee, Jr.

Survived by: husband, Thomas “Tommy” Pollard; daughters, Anna Rebecca Abbott, Courtney Elizabeth “Wookie” (Mark) Mitchell and Laura Katherine “Lolly” Abbott; four bonus children, Zachary, Austin, Clayborn and Zoey Pollard; mother, Joyce Garner Lee; sisters, Teresa “Tiger” Lee (Brad) Williams, Lisa Joyce Lee and Sarah Lee (Jamie) Mills; sister in law, Laura Lee; seven nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Friday, January 15, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Thomas McKenzie officiating.

Due to the pandemic, the family requests that the service be limited to family and close friends. Memorials may be made to any veteran organization of your choice. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon prior to the service on Friday and all friends are encouraged to join the family to honor Ellen’s life. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com