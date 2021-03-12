OBITUARY: Ella May Micksch

Micksch, Ella May, (98) of Franklin,TN

Miss Ella went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021 to be joined with her husband Joseph Micksch (Joe) who predeceased her in December 2004. They were married for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Clark and Cora Cramer of Cleveland Ohio, brothers Vern, Bruce and sister Florence. She is survived by son Allan Lee (June), Gregory Richard (Carol), Walter Frederick (Donna) and daughter Elaine Marie Vanderland (Peter), She had 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Ella was of the Christian faith and served in many churches through cooking, sewing, choir and caring for others. She was involved in children advocacy programs, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels and an active member of the Gideons Auxiliary.

Ella will be deeply missed but she has longed for heaven for many years. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd., Nashville, TN 37214 or gideons.org. No formal services are planned.