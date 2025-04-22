OBITUARY: Ella Mae Taylor

Ella Mae Taylor’s life came to an end on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 83.

Ella was born on February 13, 1942 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee to the parents of Mallon and Sarah Dobbins

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Carolyn M. Taylor, Linda Cotton Taylor, Roxie (John) Patton and Sandra Shannon; son, James Taylor; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; brothers, Mallon Dobbins, Jr., James (Jackie) Dobbins, sisters, Dorothy Oden, Barbara (Kenneth) Jones, Maggie (Sammy) Grinter and Jackie (James) Preston; aunts, Thelma Gosey, Dora Lee Leach and Addie Joe Fitzgerald; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, devoted friends, Hester Hamilton, Pamela Winterrowd, Harold Steele and James Head

Mrs. Taylor will lie in state on Friday, April 25, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 2 until 3 at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 4141 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 3 p.m. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN 37064.

