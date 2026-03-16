Ella Louise Presley, age 87, of Goodlettsville, TN passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026. She was born January 9, 1939 to Frank and Ella Gulley on a small farm in Hermitage Springs, Tennessee. Farming life brought a big family and community that Louise cherished her whole life. Louise and her siblings Odean, Marie, Buford, Mable, and Brenda helped operate the family farm from an early age and rumor has it there wasn’t a cow Louise couldn’t milk nor a tobacco plant she wouldn’t complain about suckering. Yet, somehow Louise still found time to buck dance and became a scoring guard for the Hermitage Spring High School Tigers. When graduation rolled around, Louise was a proud DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) member.

After graduation, like her siblings, Louise put cow milking in the rearview mirror and fled for the city lights of Nashville. There she landed a job at a bank where she met her best friend for life, Billie Byrd. Louise also continued using her basketball skills at Red Shield, where she ultimately met her future husband and devoted partner for life, Paul.

Louise and Paul became quite a pair and their sense of humor bonded them together forever. Seldom apart, they enjoyed many travels together. Their two sons, Greg and Tim, were spoiled, disciplined, and guilted by Louise into fine young men, if they say so themselves. She was a dedicated member of Goodlettsville Church of Christ for many years.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Paul G. Presley, sons Greg (Connie) Presley and Tim (Debbie) Presley, cherished grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin Hertlein) Presley, Phoebe (Tristen) McCarthy, Coby Presley, Greyson (Caleb) Hammons, Cooper Presley, Ella (Kayden) Angell, and Eden Presley, great grandchildren, Evvie Hertlein and Garrett Hammons.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Odean, Marie, Buford, Mable, and Brenda.

Louise’s life was defined by her love of family and friends, her strong faith, her sense of humor, and the joy she found in simple pleasures. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her and her memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookdale Memory Care in Goodlettsville TN.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, beginning at 11:00 am, with a Chapel service starting at 1:00 pm, at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville. A private burial service will follow immediately after.

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This obituary was published by Cole & Garrett Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Goodlettsville.

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