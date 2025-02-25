OBITUARY: Ella Katherine ‘Kitty’ Haynes

Ella Katherine “Kitty” Haynes life came to an end on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at the age of 84 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Ella was born on June 11, 1940 in Franklin, Williamson County Tennessee to the parents of Eba Hardeman and Effie Mai Gosey.

She leaves to cherish her memories; daughters, Debbie (John) Reffegee and Cathy Haynes; sons, Howard Haynes, Jr. and Karl Haynes; grandchildren, Kerry (Delores) Haynes, Lakeshia (Delmonzo) Alexander, Rickcolas Haynes, Traveda (Kevita) Jordan, Karlos Haynes, Cardrell Brown, Anthony Haynes and Karlecia Haynes; great-grandchildren, Kierra, Tamia, Angel, Kristen, Rashad, Keyshawn, AJ and Legacy; great-great-grandchild, Julian and Kardier; sisters, Lou Willie Haynes; sister-in-law, Mary Marthel; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Haynes will lie in state on Friday, February 28, 2025 from 12:00 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family, Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 10:30 until 11:30 at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee

Funeral Service to begin at 11:30. Pastor Wayne McCullough, eulogist.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

