Ella June Lynch, age 25 of Franklin, TN passed away June 11, 2026. Ella June was born in Chattanooga, TN.

Ella lived her life with a vibrant spirit that lit up every room she entered. She had a deep love for working with children and found joy in helping them learn, grow and make a mess. She also had a special bond with animals and cared for them with tenderness and compassion. Ella was known for having the sweetest, kindest heart, she loved deeply and gave freely to everyone around her.

She is preceded in death by grandmother, Susan Maples Mullaly and aunt, Lindsey Mullaly Maestas.

Ella is survived by her loving parents, Craig and Adrien Mullaly Lynch; sister, Maggie Lynch; grandparents, Donna Lynch, Mike Lynch and Tim (Leesa) Mullaly; great grandparent, Jane Franks and her family; aunts and uncles, Dr. Alison (Kevin Hyman) Mullaly; Justin Maestas, Danny (Tracy) Mullaly, Helen Jane (Tom) Evans, Pam Maples, Dwight (Delores) Lynch, Todd (Beth) Lynch; cousins, Maura Hyman, Fiona Hyman, Maguire Maestas, Marley Maestas and Mila Maestas; and other loving family members and beloved fur babies, Phoebe, Peaches and Cleo.

There will be an upcoming private celebration to honor Ella’s life. Details will be shared through family and loved ones at a later time. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Humane Association in Ella’s name and in honor of her precious newest puppy, Cleo. To know Ella was to be loved—her beautiful spirit will remain in our hearts forever.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.