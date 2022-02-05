OBITUARY: Elizabeth (Nicholson) Porterfield

Elizabeth Nicholson Porterfield, age 51, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away January 31, 2022 after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer; surrounded by her closest friends and family who will honor her legacy by living lives full of grace, just as she did.

Elizabeth was born and raised in Athens, Georgia. She was a proud graduate of Athens Academy (1988) and the University of Georgia (1992). While growing up in Athens, Elizabeth met the love of her life, Travis, in high school. Their love story unfolded over 34 years. Her love for her Georgia Bulldogs was unrelenting until her daughter became an Ole Miss Rebel and her capacity for unconditional love found a space for them as well.

Elizabeth had a successful career in Human Resource Management where she impacted many lives through the same care and focus on others that she demonstrated in all aspects of her life. Her career pivoted in the past several years to an IT management role where she also excelled. Elizabeth had numerous interests that filled her life with joy. She was a wonderful cook, following recipes handed down from her grandmother Buddy through her own mother. She relished traveling with her family especially those trips that included time at the beach. One of Elizabeth’s greatest pleasures was becoming a forever “dance mom”, with Gracie’s involvement in competitive dance. Gracie is Elizabeth’s heart in the flesh and makes her momma heart soar with joy and pride every day of her life. Grace embodies Elizabeth’s loving approach to others and her goodness.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Travis Porterfield of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Grace Porterfield of Franklin, Tennessee; parents, Ray & Joan Nicholson of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, John (Sharon) Nicholson of Richmond, Virginia; father & mother-in-law, Gary & Linda Carol Porterfield of Athens, Georgia; brother-in-law, Tyler (Sara) Porterfield of Austin, Texas; nieces & nephews, Michael, Anna & Claire Nicholson, Stephen & Harrison Terpak, River & Kaleia Porterfield; countless other loving family members and her beloved dog, Scout.

The family would also like to thank devoted friend Jennifer Gash for her selfless friendship and care for Elizabeth. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Smith, Pamela Martin, Suzanne Hayes, Jamie Coble-Coombs, Chesley Simpson, Kelly Wright, John Ambrose, Frank Giardina, William “Bud” and Beth Archie, and Dave Long.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bill Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Nashville Wine Auction, 615-329-1760 2416 21st Ave S. STE 101, Nashville TN. 37212, to continue their support of cancer related patient services.

