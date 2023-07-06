OBITUARY: Elizabeth McClurg Douglas

On June 29th of this year, Elizabeth Douglas completed the mission for which she had been sent to Earth on October 17, 1953.

Raised in Houston as the eldest of six children, Elizabeth learned to work early. Working in retail clothing eventually led her to pursue a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Education from the University of Houston.

Afterward, Elizabeth found her calling in Ft. Bend. She excelled in her role as a high school counselor helping teenagers. Her dedication was evident when she assisted in the establishment of a private Christian school in Sugar Land. The lasting impact she made is reflected in the continued desire of former students to stay in touch with her.

In 2010, Elizabeth married Lee Douglas, a resident of Brentwood. Together, they relocated to Tennessee where she once again embraced her role as a High School Counselor. For most of the past decade, Elizabeth worked at Overton High School in Nashville where she actively participated in Youth Legislature on an annual basis. The most fulfilling aspect of her job was guiding her students to pursue higher education opportunities that suited their abilities. Overall, Elizabeth Douglas made significant contributions as a counselor, both in Texas and Tennessee. Her dedication to her students has remained unwavering throughout her career.

Proud to be a Texan, with the Continental cooking skills to prove it, E made it known that her heritage was full-blooded Italian. Elizabeth’s deceased parents, Mike and Louise Montalbano had five other children, including brothers Michael (Kathleen), Tony (Kathryn); plus four girls Rosalie (Terry Tauriello), Marie Lomax, and Veda Montalbano, all of the Houston area.

Nonna was a mother’s mother and granny’s grandmother. With the frequent flyer miles to prove it, she considered her role as an educator as minor when she was discussing children and grandchildren. Son, Paul McClurg, also a UH grad, is part of the Nashville UBS office. Daughter, Kathryn Owens and husband Brett are still Houston residents and are the parents of Emily (9), Braden (7), William (4).

The drive of Elizabeth’s passion for the good that she did was from her faith in Jesus as the Messiah. It led her to a deeper understanding and appreciation of America’s founding upon those same Biblical principles. In her later years, Elizabeth had become very patriotic.

Lee would like to invite their friends to join in thanking God for the good years that we had Elizabeth. A time of visitation is planned for Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm in the Atrium at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:30 pm in Baskin Chapel. Friends are also welcome afterwards at Lee and Elizabeth’s barn, 1219 Franklin Rd., not far from the church.

In Houston, a second service to honor Elizabeth will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Roy H. Foley & Company Funeral Home, 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, TX. Burial will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, TX on Wednesday. Nashville pallbearers are Big John Smith, Tracy Miller, Steve Compton, Dean Toscano, Jacob Vaughn, and Tony Montalbano. Bob Grigg, who via skype, first officiated the union of Lee and Elizabeth while he was in San Antonio and they were in Santorini Greece, will officiate the service.

