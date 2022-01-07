OBITUARY: Elizabeth Lewis Head

Elizabeth Lewis Head, born May 4, 1923, passed peacefully and went home to join loved ones, December 31, 2021.

Her memorial service will be January 18, Tuesday, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 PM, with the service directly afterwards at 6:00 PM.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Leonard Warren Peck (married 39 years), and her second husband: Edgar Luther Head (married 13 years). Her children are Leonard Warren Peck, Jr. (Joey), Vincent Christopher Peck (Suzie), Nancy Elizabeth Peck, and Carolyn Frances Allen (Ronnie Sowell); stepchildren: Robin Head (Karen – deceased), Jonathan Head – deceased, Zachary Head, Andrew Head (Sue), Samuel Head, and Barbara Cardis (David). Grandchildren are Margaret Peck, Brittany Sowell, Blake Sowell, Catherine Jones (Bennett), Lora Crowley (Ian), Charleen Proper (Reuben), Jeremiah Head, Daniel Head, Brian Cardis, David Cardis, Jason Cardis, Nicholas Cardis, Alisha Cardis. Elizabeth was also blessed with many great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was born in El Paso, Texas to John Barber Lewis and Noma Clements on May 4, 1923. She grew up in Stanton, Texas, outside of Midland/Odessa, and would tell us so many wonderful stories about growing up in a small town, including memories of her very first talking movie!

She had many jobs as a young lady: working as a switchboard operator, as well as building ships in California during World War II. She worked as a secretary at Magnolia Coca-Cola in El Paso, Texas for 20 years, handling the insurance for employees as well as giving tours. She was very active at Grandview Baptist Church in El Paso along with her husband Edgar Head (who had been her sweetheart as a teenager before the war) singing in the choir, delivering Meals on Wheels, and very involved in AARP.

Elizabeth had a very active and full life after moving to Franklin, Tennessee. She attended Christ Community Church on Sundays, as well as a women’s Bible study on Thursdays. Once a month she was also part of a women’s prison ministry, hugging the inmates and encouraging them! Tuesdays she attended a Thai Chi class at the Clay Center, and senior’s water aerobics class at the YMCA on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Elizabeth touched every life, encouraged every soul, and was known for her funny sense of humor! She would give anyone in need her last dime, and was a fierce prayer warrior! She inspired everyone she met and will be missed beyond words!