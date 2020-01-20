A viewing will be held for “Jean” Elizabeth Joyner, Thompson, Bell on January 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home, the funeral will follow immediately at 12pm, after a family gathering, the burial will travel to Collierville, TN to Magnolia Cemetery.

“Jean” Elizabeth Bell, age 85 Of Holly Springs passed away on January 16, 2020 at Claiborne & Hughes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Franklin TN of natural causes. She was born on January 27,1934 to the late WT and Pauline Joyner.

Jean precedes her late husband Jerry Bell of Holly Springs and the late James Thompson of Franklin TN; her son David Thompson of Franklin; her brothers Jerry Joyner of Olive Branch: her brother Larry Joyner of New Albany.

Survivors include her daughter Susie Biederman: her 2 sons Jimmy and Dale Thompson all from Franklin; 6 grandchildren and 5 great children; sisters Janie Switzer and Betty Thomas of Collierville, Mary Anderson of Mount Pleasant, Nell Joyner and Diane Kimble of Olive Branch and brother Bobby Joyner of Collierville.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to David Winningham Adoration Hospice Foundation 1210 Briarville road Bldg. D Madison Tn 37115 www.adorationhealth.com/donate