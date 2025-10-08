OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Bishop

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our mother, Betsy Bishop of Thompson’s Station, TN. With her husband by her side, she peacefully passed away at her home on the morning of Tuesday, October 7th.

Betsy was a devoted wife to Tony for 54 years, and a loving mother to both Michael and David. She was an exemplary daughter to her mother and father and set an amazing example of selflessness during their final days. She also beamed with pride and joy when taking care of and celebrating her five grandchildren over the past 30 years. Betsy was a long-time native of Lawrenceburg, TN with deep connections and service to the city. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Velma (Ikie) Comer; grandparents Joe and Hattie Bryant & Bob and Belle Comer; nephew Christopher David Comer.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; two sons, Michael (Jenn) of Franklin, TN and David (LiHong) of Indian Land, SC; five grandchildren, Eric (Xhen), Kaylee, Barrett, Lydia and Landen; great-granddaughter, Zoey; brother, David Comer of Lawrenceburg.

She was a dedicated member at Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church and loved their congregation dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children in her honor.