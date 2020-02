Elizabeth Irving Mitchell, age 89 of Brentwood, TN passed away February 12, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress.

Preceded in death by husband, Richard B. Mitchell and grandson, Peter T. Lewis. Survived by: son, Donald C. (Janice) Mitchell; daughters, Suzanne (Thomas) Lewis and Judith (Kenneth) Gerdesmeier; grandchildren, Victoria Comalander, Joseph (Keisha) Mitchell, Sandra (Jennifer) Lewis, Kimberly (Esteban) Salinas, Mark A. (Deanna) Gerdesmeier, Daniel (Rose) Gerdesmeier, Kristine (Nick) Izzi and Laura (Sean Wiedbusch) Gerdesmeier and six great grandchildren.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com