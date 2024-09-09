OBITUARY: Elizabeth Irene Borg

Elizabeth Irene Borg, a beloved member of her community, was born on January 17, 1932, in Franklin, Tennessee, where she also spent her final moments on September 7, 2024. She graced this world with her presence for over 92 remarkable years.

Elizabeth, affectionately known for her warm smile and gentle demeanor, was the cherished daughter of William Isaac Pewitt and Maudie Sullivan Pewitt. She grew up surrounded by the love and support of her family, including her siblings: Hermon, Aliene, James, Clifford, Howard, and Harvell Pewitt, all of whom have preceded her in death. Their memories were cherished companions throughout her life, shaping the kind and compassionate person she became.

In her later years, Elizabeth found great joy and fulfillment in her relationships with her many nieces and nephews, who remember her as a source of wisdom, encouragement, and unconditional love. She leaves a legacy of kindness that will undoubtedly resonate within her family for generations to come.

Elizabeth Irene Borg will be profoundly missed, but her spirit and the love she shared will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.