OBITUARY: Elizabeth Fleming Muller

Elizabeth Muller, age 92, entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2025. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she cherished her family above all else. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and devotion. Together, they built a family grounded in faith, tradition, and togetherness.

Elizabeth’s greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved hosting family gatherings, planning birthday parties, and creating meaningful moments that will be treasured for generations. She had a gift for making people feel welcome, and her kind spirit and warm smile ensured she never met a stranger.

A longtime member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, Elizabeth’s faith was central to her life. For over 40 years, she was active in the Wesley Forum Class and cherished the friendships, fellowship, and spiritual growth she found there. Her faith community was an anchor in her life, and she lived out that faith with grace and humility.

She also enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends, and those who knew her best admired her poise, her well-kept home, and her thoughtful hospitality. She embodied elegance and kindness in every way, leaving a legacy of love, faith, and devotion.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, her friends, and all who were blessed to know her.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brentwood Methodist Church.

Survived by:

Children:

Richard Dale Muller (Debbie) of Brentwood, TN

Donna Wright (Jimmy) of Germantown, TN

Stephen Alan Muller (Kathy) of Brentwood, TN

Grandchildren:

Beth Tyson (Matt), Meredith Muller, Amanda Pollard (Richard), Grant Muller (Mimi), Brad Wright (Elaine), Nathan Muller, and Kacey Powers (Steven)

Great Grandchildren:

Marielle, Miller, and Beau Tyson, James, and Sophie Muller, McKinley, and Cole Wright, Anna Claire Hobbs, and one more on the way.

As well as numerous loved nieces and nephews.

Countless friends and her Church family.

The family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Sakna Hassan for her loving care of their mother over the last several years.

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Cornelius Anson and Lois Flemming

Husband: Bernard (Bernie) Muller

Siblings: Neely Fleming, Evelyn Guthrie, Louise Draffin, Jean Fleming, and Mary Lois Johnson.

Granddaughter: Lauren Wright Hobbs

Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123