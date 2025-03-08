OBITUARY: Elizabeth Faye Givens Barnhill

Elizabeth Faye Givens Barnhill, age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away March 3, 2025.

Faye was born in Franklin, TN and graduated from Franklin High School.

Preceded in death by parents, Ephram Kirby and Edna Pearl Hotsinpillar Givens and sister, Gail Givens Cox.

Survived by: husband of 60 years, Leroy Barnhill; sons, John (Renee) Barnhill and Bill Barnhill; grandchildren, Amber Barnhill, Kristen (Cody) Royse, William “Bo” Barnhill and Noah Barnhill; sisters, Barbara (James) Jones, Linda Sullivan, Diane Givens and Leisa Epps and brother, Gary (Michelle) Tollett.

Private family graveside service was held at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com