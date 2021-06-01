OBITUARY: Elizabeth Esther Maas

Elizabeth Esther Maas, age 81 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Betty was born in Easton, PA on January 22, 1940, daughter of the late Kenneth & Sadie Stocker. She graduated High School from Washington High School, Washington New Jersey. She worked as a Mail Processor for Franklin Web Printing for twenty plus years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin TN. She loved to bowl, garden, cook, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by Kenneth and Sadie Stocker, Mary Ellen Rush, William Stocker and Gerald Stocker.

Survivors include: Arthur DeYong Jr and Tina DeYong. Douglas Franklin DeYong and Donna DeYong. John David DeYong, Sherry DeYong, Ian Seth DeYong and Sloane Elisabeth DeYong, Marge Ellis and family.

A graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Family and friends will serve at pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in loving memory of Elizabeth Esther Maas.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com