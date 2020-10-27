OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ellen Heimermann

Elizabeth Ellen Heimermann went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was 89 years old and resided at Southern Care Assisted Living in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born to James and Eva Darling on June 16, 1931 in Madrid, New York and remained a native resident of New York for most of her life. Elizabeth was a 1948 graduate of Madrid Central High School in Madrid, New York and in 1950, she graduated from SUNY at Canton, New York with a major in Food Service Administration and was elected “Winter Carnival Queen” in her graduating year at Canton. She married William Heimermann of Syracuse, New York on June 24, 1950.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Heimermann. Survived by her brother, Peter Dwaine Darling of Madrid, New York, her five children, their spouses, Charles Heimermann, (Joy Smith Heimermann) Christine Heimermann Wise (Don Wise) Janet Heimermann Harris (Chris Harris) Paul Heimermann (Betsy Barbee Heimermann) Mark Heimermann (Amy Taylor Heimermann), eighteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth spent the last 30 years of her life in Franklin, Tennessee to be near her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She penned 2 books in her lifetime, of which she was very proud of, “Weapons of Righteousness” and the “All Natural Farmer’s Diet and Cookbook.” Elizabeth had a strong faith in God and her family was her priority. One of her favorite hymns was “I come to the Garden Alone,” the words of which summed up her lifetime of commitment to God.

“And He walks with me and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own; And the joy we share as we tarry there, None other has ever known.”

There will be a private burial service for the immediate family at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee where she will be buried next to her husband, Bill.