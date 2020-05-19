



Mrs Elizabeth (Betsy) Losee, age 93, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. Mrs Losee was born in Prairie Grove, AR, daughter of the late Dr Joseph Terrell Crumbley and Emily Turner Crumbley. She is preceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter Bayard Losee Jr and sons Thomas Franklin Losee and David Bayard Losee. She graduated from Colquitt High School in Colquitt, Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology specializing in Early Education from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Throughout life, her dedication and love for children has been evident in the positive effects derived from her interactions and guidance at church and school and with family, friends, and persons in need. Children were her passion as demonstrated in her early summer work at Hiram House Camp outside Cleveland, Ohio and her devotion to her family. She loved nature and the outdoors and was a happy gardener, proficient painter, and skilled seamstress.

After living and raising a family outside NYC on Long Island, she and Walter lived in southern California before moving to Franklin, Tennessee in 1993 where she was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, serving many years in support of the Epworth Young Children’s School. She quilted, baked bread, and crocheted an abundance of hats and prayer shawls for others. She was a Master Gardener, and member of The Parthenon Porcelain Painters Guild, FCE, and Four Seasons Garden Club.

Elizabeth is survived by: three sons; James Walter Losee (Joan) of Mason, NH, Terrell George Losee (Anne) of Chattanooga, TN, and Paul Turner Losee (Cheryl) of Freehold, NJ, and a daughter Janet Losee (Russ) Wetzel of Madison, AL. Sixteen grandchildren; Heather, Scott, Jennifer-Lea, Sean, Paul, Jeffrey, Andrew, Joseph, Christine, Robert, Alexander, Theresa, John, Matthew, Franklin, and Peter. Twenty-six great grandchildren.

Her family is thankful for the Christian love and support she found in the Epworth UMC family. A private service will be held for the family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made to Hiram House Camp www.HiramHouseCamp.org or Berea College www.Berea.edu/give.



