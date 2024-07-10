OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Powell

Elizabeth “Betsy” Powell of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on July 8th, 2024 at the age of 93.

Betsy is predeceased by her husband, Stewart; sister, Doris Webster; brother, James Douglas; and parents, Ruth and Hugh Douglas.

Betsy is survived by daughters, Carolyn Williams (Eddie), Lisa Feagin (Tim), and son, Jim Powell; grandchildren, Sarah Ray (Jake), Moriah Green (Luke), Shawn Feagin and Micah Feagin; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Ray, Lainey Ray, and Lyla Green.

Beloved wife, mother, Nana, great-grandmother, Sunday school teacher…her roles were endless. She was soft-spoken and the epitome of southern hospitality. She always had good food for anyone to eat the second they stepped through her door, and she loved serving others.

She taught homemaking in Athens, Tennessee prior to marriage, and put it into practice as she supported her husband through countless moves that spanned several states. She married Stewart even though their first date involved an emergency vet call to deliver a calf. After 50+ years of marriage, Stewart would turn off the TV just so he could listen to her singing in the kitchen. She was very involved in her church and could still sing hymns on Sunday even when dementia stole most of her memories.

She talked fondly of her years growing up in Sevierville, TN, where she got to help out in her family’s store. She graduated from the University of Tennessee at a time when many women did not have the opportunity to go to college.

To celebrate her life, Rev. Gayle Haywood will conduct a memorial service in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. preceding the memorial. The graveside service will be held in Sevierville TN.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Senior Ministry of Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

