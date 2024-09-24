OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Hall Hubbard

Elizabeth “Betsy” Hall Hubbard, age 95, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, knowing the Lord, on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Betsy was born a 9-pound baby girl to Eldred Evans Fletcher and Maynard Hall Fletcher on Wednesday, August 28, 1929, in Normangee, Texas. She grew up in Henderson, Texas, and graduated from Henderson High School in 1947.

In 1950, she married her former husband, Dr. William “Bill” F. Hubbard, Jr. They lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, while he was stationed in the Air Force. In 1954, they moved to Dallas, Texas, and raised their two children. Betsy was a bookkeeper and secretary there for several years. In 2011, she moved to Franklin, Tennessee to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

Her hobbies were photography, sewing, antiquing and gardening. She also loved to cook and collect cookbooks. Betsy loved Classical and Big Band music. She was a voracious reader and loved a good mystery, Agatha Christie was her favorite. Betsy enjoyed watching photo slides of her many travels with her family throughout the years, they were a reminder of how blessed she had been.

Betsy’s mother was adopted, through genealogy she discovered her mother’s biological family and was tickled to learn that Gene Autry was a distant cousin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Maynard Fletcher; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Robert Banks.

She is survived by her son Frank Hubbard (Arlene), daughter Susan Moran (Patrick), granddaughter Tracy Bullion (Miles), grandson Brent Barbee (Candice), great-granddaughters Sadie and Emily Bullion, great-grandsons Mrinal and Kaladon Barbee. Niece Shannon Myers (Jim), great-nephew James Myers, great-niece Erin Myers.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to both Franklin Wellness and Rehabilitation and Tennessee Quality Care Hospice.

We are honoring Betsy’s wishes to not have a funeral or memorial service. Her final resting place will be at Strong Cemetery in Henderson, Texas. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Betsy had a charity which was dear to her heart, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, we have setup a memorial page. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=8566905&fr_id=154020&pg=personal

