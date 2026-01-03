OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne Mayson

Born on December 23, 1943, in Aiken, South Carolina, Elizabeth Anne Peeples, the daughter of Edna Earle Sandifer and Junius Black Peeples, passed away on December 6. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Karl Black Peeples.

Betty Anne grew up in Augusta, Georgia, attended Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church and graduated from Richmond Academy High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina before continuing her education as a Registered Nurse. Her professional career progressed to researching medical malpractice cases for prominent attorneys in Columbia SC, Charleston SC, Atlanta GA and Nashville TN. Betty Anne formed deep friendships and touched countless lives throughout her thirty plus year career.

Family meant everything to Betty Anne. She delighted in staying connected, often surprising loved ones with an impromptu lunch date, a thoughtful gift, or a simple phone call just to check in. She especially loved exploring thrift stores, garage sales, and antique malls, always on the hunt for something unique. Her beloved cats were constant companions, bringing her endless comfort and joy. Above all, she brought laughter, jokes, and smiles to everyone she met.

Betty Anne is survived by her brother, Keith Peeples; her daughter, Elizabeth Allison-Hackett; her son, Richard Grey Mayson; her niece, Kathryn Faye Simpson; her nephew, Kenneth William Peeples; her grandchildren, Krista Allison Sheinfeld, Robert Grey Allison, Bella Elizabeth Hackett; and her great-grandsons, Theodore David, Remington Lane, Sheppard Ryan, and Holden Everett, along with extended family and many dear friends she considered family.

A celebration of Betty Anne’s life will be held at 11am on January 3, 2026, in the Chapel at Trinity On The Hill Methodist Church in Augusta, Georgia.

Our Bee Bop was truly one of a kind—charismatic, thoughtful, and full of heart. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the joy of knowing her.