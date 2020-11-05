OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Grimsley

Elizabeth A. Taylor Grimsley, age 81 of Columbia, TN passed away November 2, 2020 at her residence.

Elizabeth was born and raised in Fauquier County, VA to the late Ernest Milton and Annie Frances Jenkins Jeffries of the White Hall Farm. She was later married to the late Bernard Taylor. She and Bernard had six children before their separation. She then married the late Marvin H. “Tippy” Grimsley for over 38 years and lived on the Buckland Farm.

preceded in death by son, Bernard Allen Taylor, Jr. and daughter, Peggy Ann Taylor. Survived by: daughters, Terry (Donnie) Dyson of Virginia, Margie (Louis) Sampayo of Colorado and Donna (Jason) Ryan of Tennessee; son, Don Taylor of Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She wants her family to know she loves them very much and is thankful for the time she had with all of them.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:30AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Moser Funeral Home with visitation 6-8 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.