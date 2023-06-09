OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Fleenor (Worley)

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Fleenor (Worley), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Elizabeth Ann was born to Clint Andrew Worley and Nellie Mae Nash on August 24, 1933, in Bristol,VA where she grew up alongside her sisters Ruth, Nancy and Mary.

Elizabeth Ann’s life was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family. As a dedicated National Guard wife, she stood by her husband Paul Fleenor, supporting him wholeheartedly throughout his career. While raising her children, Candy Davis, Debbie Cisneros, and Richard Fleenor, she showered them with love and instilled in them values of discipline and perseverance. Elizabeth Ann embraced her role as the matriarch of the family, providing a steadfast presence and a wellspring of strength.

Known for her insatiable love of books, Elizabeth Ann was a devoted reader who found joy in exploring new worlds and stories. Her sharp wit and contagious laughter brightened the lives of those around her, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Her presence at family gatherings, be it Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Easter, was always anticipated, as she brought her famous sausage balls, occasionally spiced, which became the talk of the occasion.

Elizabeth Ann is survived by her loving husband, Paul Fleenor, who stood by her side throughout their journey together. Her daughters, Candy Davis and Debbie Cisneros, and daughter-in-law Barbara Fleenor, along with her son Richard Fleenor and son-in-law Ramon Cisneros, will forever cherish the memories they created with her. She leaves behind her sister, Nancy Gardner and brother-in-law Jimmy Gardner, as well.

In her role as a grandmother, Elizabeth Ann’s love and warmth radiated. She will be dearly missed by her grandsons, Michael and Christopher Davis, and Jesus, Cesar, and Daniel Cisneros. Her granddaughters, Desiree Wooldridge and Amanda Huggins, along with grandchildren-in-law Rachel Davis, Tibisay Cisneros, Carl Wooldridge, Cindy Cisneros, and Kristen Davis, who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

Elizabeth Ann’s great-grandchildren, Molly, Daniela, Natalia, Luis Fernando, Cecilia, Peyton, Nicholas, Lucia, Nathan, Jackson, and Sophia, brought immeasurable joy to her life. Their laughter and presence created a tapestry of love that will endure through the generations.

Elizabeth Ann Fleenor (Worley) was a remarkable woman who lived her life with great enthusiasm and embraced her family with unconditional love. Her spirit will continue to guide and inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known her. She has left an enduring imprint on the hearts and lives of her loved ones, and her memory will forever be cherished.

May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find solace in the beautiful memories they shared with her.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the caring nurses and staff of The Reserve of Spring Hill and Aveanna Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064 or online at www.graceworkstn.org.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, June 12th at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain Perry Muse officiating. A private burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 11th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 12:00 PM until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.

