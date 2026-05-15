Mr. Elijah “Eli” Claiborne Hill, age 21, of College Grove, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Eli was born in Nashville, TN to his parents, John Wayne Hill and Lisa Allison Hill. He was a member of Franklin 1st United Methodist Church and a student at Columbia State Community College, majoring in business accounting. Eli was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Franklin Hill & Reba Lucille Wolfe Hill and James Brodie Allison & Patricia Dell Brewer Allison.

Eli loved cooking and was an amazing chef. He was a very caring young man and always had a heart for helping others through his volunteering with the American Red Cross, Room in the Inn, Feed America First, and Second Harvest Food Bank. Eli was a smart student, a diligent researcher, and curious about all things.

Eli Hill is survived by his loving parents, John & Lisa Hill of College Grove, TN; aunts and uncles, Jimmy Frank (Darlene) Hill of Anes Station Community, Albert Steven (Becky) Hill of Anes Station Community, Pamela Jean Hill Merickle of Murfreesboro, TN, James Marty Allison of Paris, TN, Sharon Dell (Steve) Brugman of Franklin, TN; numerous cousins.

Eli made a selfless decision to become an organ and tissue donor. His generosity has the potential to change the lives of more than 80 people. A Donor Walk in his honor was held on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN for family, friends, and staff. There will be no public services and the family requests for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 203 South Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, TN is in charge of the arrangements (931) 364-2233.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.