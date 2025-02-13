OBITUARY: Elen Smith Gardner

Elen Smith Gardner, age 96 of Franklin, TN passed away February 12, 2025. She was a native of Williamson County, TN.

Elen attended Franklin High School and her senior year was a 1947 graduate of Spring Hill High School. She retired after 33 years of service from Williamson County Government where she worked at the Register of Deeds Office and the Property Assessors Office.

Member of Burwood Church of Christ and a volunteer for 22 years with Aveanna Hospice.

Preceded in death by husbands, Ben Edward Young and Grady Buford Gardner; parents, Clarence and Ary Smithson Smith; stepdaughter, Jean Broadfoot; siblings, Louise Smith, Leon Smith, Lois Early, Mary McKelvey, Fred Smith, Glyn Smith, Ruth Sharp and twin sister, Ella Crafton.

Survived by: nephew, Edward Crafton; niece, Kay (Ron) Brant; stepchildren, Joyce Gardner Mount, Vance (Jane) Gardner, Andy Young, Anita Young White and Edward Jr. (Carolyn) Young; several step grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Vance Gardner, Ronnie Broadfoot, Joey Mount, Ron Brant, Wayne Harris and Michael Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Burwood Church of Christ, Mattie King, Sue Ellen Brevard, Van Lambeth, Ruth Moulton and Janice Owen.

Memorials may be made to Burwood Church of Christ, 5475 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson Station, TN 37179 or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.

Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.