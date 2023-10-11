OBITUARY: Eleanor Mae Hargis

Eleanor Mae Hargis, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Born in Paducah, KY and was raised in Fulton, KY.

She attended Murray State University where she was a cheerleader and met the love her life, her husband Bob. Eleanor was an avid golfer and a former member of Carnton Country Club of Franklin. She loved playing bridge with her many friends. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society. Member of Millview Church of Christ.

Eleanor loved to laugh and tell jokes, even her email included the words “jokelady”. Her sense of humor and love for life was contagious! She was an excellent cook and was a giving and caring servant to all. She dearly loved her family and was dedicated to making sure they all loved the Lord.

Preceded in death by husband, Bobby S. Hargis.

Survived by: children, Lesa Kupchik, Richard F. II “Rick” (Susan) Hargis, Gina (Curt) Nuenke and Chad (Lee) Hargis; brother, Jim (Roma) King; sister, Norma June McClanahan; grandchildren, Stacey (Rich) Siebert, Amanda (Jordan) Shear, Lauren (David) Logan, Katie (Ben) Cole, Nikki (Cody) Lovett, Adam (Elizabeth) Newbern, Molly (William) Anderson, Richard F. III “Trey” Hargis, Emily Hargis, Austin (Payton) Whitmer, Landon (Emily) Nuenke; fourteen great-grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, October 16, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kirk McCaleb, Gary Carrigan, Wallace Joslin and friends of the former Carnton Country Club of Franklin.

Memorials may be made to Millview Church of Christ or charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

