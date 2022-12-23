OBITUARY: Eleanor Lois Stuart

Eleanor Lois Stuart, age 98, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022.

She was born on September 20, 1924, in Lynn, Massachusetts to John F. and Bertha E. Brackett.

She graduated from Heald’s Business College in Oakland, CA.

Eleanor is proceeded in death by her first husband; Jack G. Leonard, her second husband; Irving R. Stuart, two sisters; Jeanette Kotas and Norma M. Clayton, and half-brother; Lawrence S. Kendall.

She is survived by nephews; Donald E. Kotas of Wartburg, TN, Paul M. Kotas of Kerrville, TX, Edwin R. Clayton, Jr of Orlando, FL, John F. Clayton of Port Orange, FL, nieces; Carol L. Jones of Bardstown, KY and Susan E. Quertermous of Franklin, TN and several great nieces and great nephews throughout Texas. She is also survived by brother-in-law Edwin R. Clayton, Sr. and sister-in-law Patricia Walker of Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service will be held in Dallas, TX at a later date.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

