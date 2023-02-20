OBITUARY: Eleanor Julia Galle

Eleanor Julia Galle, age 100, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Reserve at Spring Hill.

Born on October 22, 1922, in Illinois, Eleanor was the daughter of the late John Lebica and the late Zofia Swiatek Lebica.

She married William Francis Galle on May 18, 1951, and in 1995, they moved to Tennessee. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2004.

During World War II, she worked for the government at Austinall Laboratory for 9 ½ years. She later worked for Wilton Cake Decorating Company for seven years. While the men were out at war, she was part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Eleanor enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, and visiting the senior center in Columbia.

She was formerly a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Columbia and most recently a member of Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Catherine Galle, grandchildren, Maureen Galle, Christine (Chance) Beam, William (Katie) Galle, great grandchildren, Katelyn (Timmy) Gray, Chasity Cornwall, Addyson Cornwall, Brooke Beam, Baylor Beam, Beckham Galle, Lillian Jaszcz, Julia Jaszcz, Charlotte Galle, and great great grandchildren, Braylon, Tucker, and Emmie Gray.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Don Galle, and siblings, Mary Stachelak, Helen Mikal, Sophie Ward, Loretta Medo, and Martha Zelinski.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Father Jerry Strange officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be William Galle, Beckham Galle, Chance Beam, Timmy Gray, Braylon Gray, Landon Mosier, Kyle Cornwall, and Mike Prehoda.

