OBITUARY: Eleanor Gale (Griggs) Hay

Eleanor Gale Hay, age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away December 6, 2021.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Gale was the former owner and operator of the Country Boy Restaurant in Leipers Fork for 23 years. She loved to care and cook for people, especially those of the Leipers Fork community and all the kids growing up on Bending Chestnut.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Merc Griggs; son, Willie Dean Hay; brothers, Johnny Griggs, Jr., Audis Griggs, Herbert Griggs, Dan Griggs & Ted Griggs; sister, Dorothy Griggs.

Gale is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Bobby) Dixon of Franklin, TN; son, Willie Nolan Hay, Jr. of Franklin, TN; sisters, Joyce (Carlos) Quick of Antioch, TN, Lucille (Raymond) Truette of Williamsport, TN and Kinez (Al) Yanone of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Brandon (Kayla) Hay, Breanna (Jordan) Waddell and Kelsey Dixon; great-grandchildren, Brandon Michael Hay, Jr., Becca Makenzie Hay and Joshua Knox Adkins; many loving nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Mae Mae.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Sister Inez Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hay, Bobby Dixon, Jordan Waddell, Joey Yanone, James Truette, Roger Baker, Patrick Hammon and Robert Truette. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com